Mike Johnson won’t seek top House Republican role after Democratic takeover, source says

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) will not seek election as the top Republican leader when Democrats take over as the majority after a historic sweep of Congress during Tuesday's midterm elections, according to a source familiar with his plans.

The Republican congressman will still be a member of the House after winning reelection to Louisiana's 4th Congressional District, but he will leave open the position of House minority leader when Democrats take over.

Johnson was elected as Speaker of the House in 2023 after Republicans ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and has served two terms in the top position.

Jeffries claims mandate to address affordability after Democratic Party win

Current House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) could make history next year as the nation’s first Black Speaker of the House when his colleagues take a vote as the new Congress convenes Jan. 3.

Democrats will have a majority over Republicans in both the Senate and the House next year, with many historical upsets across the country.