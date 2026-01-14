Court declines to block California’s new voter-approved congressional maps

A federal court in California on Wednesday refused to block new congressional maps approved by voters last year, clearing the way for the state to use them in upcoming elections.

The Justice Department and Republican challengers sued to stop the maps from taking effect, arguing they amounted to an unconstitutional redistricting effort.

However, a key factor in the court’s decision not to block the maps was that they were approved directly by voters through a ballot measure in November.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who championed the new maps after Texas undertook a similar redistricting effort aimed at boosting Republican seats, praised the court’s decision.

“Republicans’ weak attempt to silence voters failed," Newsom said. "California voters overwhelmingly supported Prop 50 – to respond to Trump’s rigging in Texas – and that is exactly what this court concluded.”

RELATED STORY| California votes to redraw its congressional districts, countering GOP moves in Texas

Democrats hope the new maps will help the party pick up five new seats in the midterms.

Given the stakes, the Justice Department is expected to appeal the ruling.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly emphasized the importance of Republicans maintaining control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Republicans currently hold a narrow majority in the chamber, which has helped advance the president’s agenda and prevented Democrats from gaining control of committees that could increase oversight of the administration.

