Police ran to help a man screaming ‘help,’ and surprise: it was a goat

A scary situation turned silly in Oklahoma this week when a couple of worried police officers responded to a frightening call — and discovered a rather perturbed goat making a racket.

According to a post on the Enid Police Department’s Facebook page, a community member reported the eerie sound of a person yelling “Help!” in the woods. Which sounds like something out of a horror movie.

Undeterred, two of Enid’s finest arrived on the scene and hustled toward the source of the sound. The EPD released one officer’s bodycam footage from the incident as the cops investigated the unnerving yelps.

“I think it’s a person,” the officer says as they follow a dirt road into the trees. “That’s a person.”

It’s a little hard to hear on the video, but as the two cops advance toward the sound, it’s definitely there in the background: A sharp, loud … bleat.

The police quickly find the suffering victim: A goat. On a farm.

“I wasn’t sure if it was an animal or a person,” the bodycam officer exclaims, sounding extremely relieved. “From a long distance it sounds like, ‘help!’”

Watch the video and listen for yourself, but beware of the EPD’s groan-worthy puns in the description, like, “you can’t say it was that baaad of a call.”

The goat’s owner explained that the poor fella was distressed about being separated from one of his goat pals.

Those “screams” are actually fairly common for goats, who bleat loudly for all kinds of reasons, from hunger and fear to simply calling their kids. Interestingly, goats also have distinctive voices, and some of them would never be mistaken for a human.

They also can have “accents” that are reinforced by their particular social group — sort of a goat version of regional differences in speech.

This Oklahoma goat simply missed his friend and wanted the world to know! We get it, Mr. Goat, and we’re glad you’re OK.

