Watch Now
NewsLocal

PHOTO GALLERY: Yeva Smilianska trial in death of 17-year-old cyclist Magnus White

Share

The driver who had admitted to passing out behind the wheel and killing 17-year-old cyclist Magnus White in the summer of 2023 near Boulder, but argued that she had not been driving recklessly, has been found guilty of vehicular homicide - reckless driving. These are the photos from the trial. All photos courtesy of Cliff Grassmick with the Boulder Daily Camera and Helen H. Richardson with The Denver Post.