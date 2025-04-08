PHOTO GALLERY: Yeva Smilianska trial in death of 17-year-old cyclist Magnus White

Prev 1 / Ad Next

BOULDER, CO - MARCH 31: Deputy District Attorney Trish Mittlestat, gives her opening remarks while showing a photo of the inside of the defendant’s car at the scene of the accident that took the life of Magnus White during the trail of Yeva Smilianska inside the courtroom at Boulder County Courthouse in Boulder, Colorado on March 31, 2025. Yeva Smilianska faces charges of vehicular homicide for striking and killing Magnus White in 2023. Jury selection and opening arguments started today after months of postponement. Smilianska is accused of hitting the 17-year-old rising star from behind and killing him. White was training for an international competition when he was hit by Smilianska along the Diagonal highway north of Boulder. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post) Photo by: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post

BOULDER, CO - MARCH 31: Deputy District Attorney Trish Mittlestat, gives her opening remarks while showing photo of the scene of the accident that took the life of Magnus White during the trail of Yeva Smilianska inside the courtroom at Boulder County Courthouse in Boulder, Colorado on March 31, 2025. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)

BOULDER, CO - MARCH 31: Deputy District Attorney Trish Mittlestat, gives her opening remarks while showing photos of Magnus White during the trail of Yeva Smilianska inside the courtroom at Boulder County Courthouse in Boulder, Colorado on March 31, 2025. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)

BOULDER, CO - MARCH 31: Deputy District Attorney Trish Mittlestat, gives her opening remarks while showing photo of the scene of the accident that took the life of Magnus White during the trail of Yeva Smilianska inside the courtroom at Boulder County Courthouse in Boulder, Colorado on March 31, 2025. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)

BOULDER, CO - MARCH 31: Deputy District Attorney Trish Mittlestat, gives her opening remarks while showing photo of the scene of the accident that took the life of Magnus White during the trail of Yeva Smilianska inside the courtroom at Boulder County Courthouse in Boulder, Colorado on March 31, 2025. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)

BOULDER, CO - MARCH 31: Michael White, father of Magnus White, gives his testimony to District Attorney Michael Dougherty during trail of Yeva Smilianska inside the courtroom at Boulder County Courthouse in Boulder, Colorado on March 31, 2025. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)

BOULDER, CO - MARCH 31: Michael White, father of Magnus White, gives his testimony to District Attorney Michael Dougherty during trail of Yeva Smilianska inside the courtroom at Boulder County Courthouse in Boulder, Colorado on March 31, 2025. Photos of Magnus were used as evidence in the proceedings. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)

BOULDER, CO - MARCH 31: Michael White, father of Magnus White, gives his testimony to District Attorney Michael Dougherty during trail of Yeva Smilianska inside the courtroom at Boulder County Courthouse in Boulder, Colorado on March 31, 2025. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)

BOULDER, CO - MARCH 31: Family members of Magnus White listen to the proceedings during the trail against Yeva Smilianska inside the courtroom at the Boulder County Courthouse in Boulder, Colorado on March 31, 2025. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)

BOULDER, CO - MARCH 31: Michael White, right, and his wife Jill, center, listen to the opening arguments during trail of Yeva Smilianska inside the courtroom at Boulder County Courthouse in Boulder, Colorado on March 31, 2025. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)

BOULDER, CO - MARCH 31: Michael White, right, and his wife Jill, center, listen to the opening arguments during trail of Yeva Smilianska inside the courtroom at Boulder County Courthouse in Boulder, Colorado on March 31, 2025. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)

BOULDER, CO - MARCH 31: Yeva Smilianska, right, talks with her lawyer Timur Kishinevsky, left, after the first day of proceedings in her trial at the Boulder County Courthouse in Boulder, Colorado on March 31, 2025. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)

BOULDER, CO - MARCH 31: Yeva Smilianska is pictured in the courtroom surrounded by her lawyers inside the courtroom at Boulder County Courthouse in Boulder, Colorado on March 31, 2025. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)

BOULDER, CO - MARCH 31: Yeva Smilianska, right, walks out of the Boulder County Courthouse with her lawyers after the first day of her trial at Boulder County Courthouse in Boulder, Colorado on March 31, 2025. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)

BOULDER, CO - MARCH 31: Prosecutor Michael Dougherty is seen speaking with Smilianska's lawyer Timur Kishinevsky, right, in the courtroom before opening arguments in the trial against Yeva Smilianska inside the courtroom at Boulder County Courthouse in Boulder, Colorado on March 31, 2025. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)

BOULDER,CO:April 1:Rachel Blaydes testifies during the trial on April 1, 2025. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 1: Yeva Smilianska during a break at the trial on April 1, 2025. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 1:Monica Bonney testifies during the trial on April 1, 2025. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 1:Yeva Smilianska during a break at the trial on April 1, 2025. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 1:Yeva Smilianska during a break at the trial on April 1, 2025. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 1:Boulder Police Chief, Stephen Redfearn, pulls out the bike belonging to Magnus White for the jury during the trial on April 1, 2025. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 1: Preet Cooper testifies during the trial on April 1, 2025. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 1:Footage from an officer bodycam shows Yeva Smilianska talking to an officer about how her steering wheel would not respond leading up to the crash. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 1:Footage from an officer bodycam shows Yeva Smilianska talking to another officer about how her steering wheel would not respond leading up to the crash. Boulder Police officer, Andrew Mills listens to the video. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 1:Colorado State Patrol Trooper, Heidi Jewett, points out evidence in a photo from the scene during the trial on April 1, 2025. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 1:Boulder County DA, Michael Dougherty, shows Boulder Police officer, Andrew Mills, evidence during the trial on April 1, 2025. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 1:Colorado State Patrol Trooper, Heidi Jewett, points out evidence on a drone photo during the trial on April 1, 2025. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 1:The damaged bike that Magnus White was riding when he was killed in the crash. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 1:Colorado State Patrol Trooper, Heidi Jewett, points out evidence in a photo from the crash scene. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 2:A video from the defendant's cellphone shows her and her friend Nettie Cooper singing the morning of the crash. This is from the third day of testimony in the trial of Yeva Smilianska, 24, who is charged with vehicular homicide in the death of cyclist, Magnus White. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 2: Colorado State Patrol trooper, Sean McCall, points out details of a drone photo during the trial of Yeva Smilianska. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 2:Yeva Smilianska during her trial on April 2, 2025. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 2: Colorado State Patrol trooper, Sean McCall, during the trial of Yeva Smilianska. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 2:Cyclist Quintin Chiapperino testifies that he was riding about 20 feet behind Magnus White when the crash happened during the trial of Yeva Smilianska. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 2: Dr. Daniel Lingamfelder, who did the autopsy on Magnus White, is handed evidence during the trial of Yeva Smilianska. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 2:A video from the defendant's cellphone shows her and her friend Nettie Cooper drinking alcohol the morning of the crash. This is from the third day of testimony in the trial of Yeva Smilianska. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 2: This is the helmet of Magnus White recovered after the crash shown during the trial of Yeva Smilianska. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 2: Kristin Weisbach points out the phone call tracking of the defendant's phone the morning of the accident during the trial of Yeva Smilianska. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 2: Yeva Smilianska, right, hugs her friend during the afternoon break on day 3 of the trial. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 3:Day 4 of the Yeva Smilianska trial involving the death of Magnus White. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 3:N.Cooper, a close friend of the defendant at that time of the accident, crying during testimony on day 4 of the Yeva Smilianska trial. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 3:N.Cooper, a close friend of the defendant at that time accident, crying during testimony on day 4 of the Yeva Smilianska trial. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 3:Defendant, Yeva Smilianska, testifies on day 4 of her trial involving the death of Magnus White. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 3: Boulder District Attorney, Michael Dougherty, during testimony on day 4 of the Yeva Smilianska trial. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 3: Yeva Smilianska hugs one of her supporters. Defendant, Yeva Smilianska, testified on day 4 of her trial. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 3:Defendant, Yeva Smilianska, becomes emotional while testifying on day 4 of her trial. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 3:Defendant, Yeva Smilianska, testifies on day 4 of her trial. These are texts from the defendant. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 4:Defendant, Yeva Smilianska, testifies on day 5 of her trial. She is shown on the in the photos on the upper left. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 4:Deputy District Attorney, Trish Mittelstadt, gives the first part of the prosecution's closing argument. The Yeva Smilianska Trial has gone to the jury. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 4: Defense attorney,Timur Kishinevsky, pours water before more testimony on day 5 of the Yeva Smilianska trial. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 4: Defense attorney,Timur Kishinevsky, gives his closing argument on April 4, 2025. Michael Dougherty of the prosecution is in the foreground. The Yeva Smilianska Trial has gone to the jury. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 4:Boulder County DA, Michael Dougherty, points to a picture of Magnus White. The Yeva Smilianska Trial has gone to the jury. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 4: A photo of Magnus White was shown during closings. The Yeva Smilianska Trial has gone to the jury. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 4: Yeva Smilianska, left, is comforted by a friend on April 4, 2025. The Yeva Smilianska trial has gone to the jury. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 4: Defense attorney, Timur Kishinevsky, leaves the courtroom after verdict. Yeva Smilianska was found guilty of vehicular homicide in the death of Magnus White on April 4, 2025. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 4:Yeva Smilianska talks with her supporters after the guilty verdict. Yeva Smilianska was found guilty of vehicular homicide in the death of Magnus White on April 4, 2025. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

BOULDER,CO:April 4:Yeva Smilianska walks out of the Boulder County Justice Center after the guilty verdict of vehicular homicide in the death of Magnus White on April 4, 2025.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Photo by: Cliff Grassmick/Boulder Daily Camera

BOULDER,CO:April 4:Magnus WhiteÕs parents, Jill and Michael White, become emotional while making a statement to the media.Yeva Smilianska was found guilty of vehicular homicide in the death of Magnus White on April 4, 2025.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Photo by: Cliff Grassmick/Boulder Daily Camera

BOULDER,CO:April 4: Magnus WhiteÕs parents, Jill and Michael, look over at their son, Erow, after their statement.Yeva Smilianska was found guilty of vehicular homicide in the dead of Magnus White on April 4, 2025.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Photo by: Cliff Grassmick/Boulder Daily Camera

BOULDER,CO:April 4:Boulder County District Attorney, Michael Dougherty, speaks to the media after the trial. Yeva Smilianska was found guilty of vehicular homicide in the dead of Magnus White on April 4, 2025.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Photo by: Cliff Grassmick/Boulder Daily Camera