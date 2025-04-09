PHOTO GALLERY: Silver foxes in Colorado

Photographers will say it takes plenty of patience to capture an unforgettable picture of a wild animal. This is what happens when patience meets luck — and a silver fox steps in front of the lens. Reach our full story at Denver7.com/silverfoxes on Thursday.
- Photo by: KEVIN_J_NOBLE
- Sue Emond was driving around the Cameron Pass area early in the morning when she saw what she thought was a dog. When she pulled over, she realized it was a silver fox, and grabbed her camera.Photo by: Sue Emond Photography
- Photo by: Paul J. Marcotte
- Photo by: Paul J. Marcotte
- Silver foxes are a rare coloring of the red fox. A lucky few around Colorado have spotted them, and an even more exclusive group of people have successfully photographed them.Photo by: Paul J. Marcotte
- Photo by: Lane Fahrenbruch
- Paul J. Marcotte, a wildlife photographer based in Longmont, was determined to photograph a rare silver fox he had heard about in the Glen Haven area. A few years ago, he got that chance.Photo by: Paul J. Marcotte
- Photo by: Lane Fahrenbruch
- Photo by: Paul Marcotte
- Photo by: Sue Emond Photography
- Photo by: Vince Allen
- Photo by: Charlie O's Photography
- Photo by: Stu Smith
- Photo by: Charlie Ogard
- Photo by: Dominic Weskamp Photography
- Photo by: Jane Chrestensen
Photo by: Jane Chrestensen
- Photo by: Jay Ryser
- Photo by: Jay Ryser
- Photo by: Jeff Coldwell
- Photo by: Johnny Domenico:Nature's Heroes Photography
- Photo by: Judy Walters Photography
- Photo by: Reid Neureiter
Photo by: Steve Blankenship
Photo by: Steve Blankenship