Pennsylvania escaped murderer continues to elude authorities

A convicted murder who escaped from Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania on Aug. 31 is still on the run.

During a Thursday afternoon press conference, State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said someone reported seeing Danilo Souza Cavalcante near Longwood Gardens around noon.

Bivens stated that authorities are searching the area with drones, helicopters and officers on horseback. Police have an 8-10 mile perimeter, but they note that the area is wooded, making the search more difficult.

SEE MORE: Pennsylvania murderer escaped by climbing up wall and over razor wire

Authorities released video on Wednesday showing how Cavalcante escaped from the prison. The video shows him scaling a wall, essentially crab walking — with his hands on one wall and his feet against another. After getting over the wall, police said Cavalcante climbed over a razor fence.

Cavalcante was at the Chester County Prison awaiting to be transferred to a state prison, where he was due to serve out a life sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend in 2021.

He reportedly killed the woman so she wouldn't tell police he was wanted in Brazil for a 2017 killing.

Due to his violent past, police are cautioning people about approaching Cavalcante. They should instead call 911 if they see him. Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to Cavalcante's arrest.

Information that leads to the capture of Danelo Cavalcante now has a total reward value of $20,000. Call 911 with information or report a tip to PA Crime Stoppers: https://t.co/R8AFTeaG6B — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 7, 2023

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com