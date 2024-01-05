Peloton coach slams Christopher Nolan film not knowing he'd take class

On a typical day teaching class, Peloton instructor Jenn Sherman went about her usual routine guiding riders, with some banter along the way.

She had seen the movie "Tenet," directed by Christopher Nolan, the night prior, and began to roast the film when a song from its soundtrack played during class.

But what she didn't know was that the director himself would be among virtual riders following the exercise.

The class went live in 2020 and the remarks went largely unnoticed — until Nolan recounted a Peloton experience in his acceptance speech for his latest film, "Oppenheimer," at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Wednesday.

"I was on my Peloton doing a high-interval [workout], I'm dying," he said. "The instructor started talking about one of my films and said,'Has anyone else seen this? Because that's a couple hours of my life I'll never get back again.'"

"When [film critic] Rex Reed takes a s**t on your film, he doesn't ask you to work out," Nolan continued.

Clips from the class have recently circulated on social media.

"This song is from a soundtrack of a movie called 'Tenet,'" Sherman said during the class. "Anybody see this s**t? Did anybody see this besides me? Because I need a manual. Someone's got to explain this."

She added, "Seriously, you need to be a neuroscientist to understand. And that's two and a half hours of my life that I want back."

Sherman has since addressed her comments in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday, after learning that Nolan took that class.

"I may not have understood a minute of what was going on in 'Tenet,' that s**t went right over my head," Sherman said. "But I have seen 'Oppenheimer' twice, and that's six hours of my life that I don't ever want to give back."

Sherman extended an invite to Nolan for a chance to take an in-person class — and an opportunity for revenge.

"Mr. Nolan, I'm inviting you to come take a ride with me in the Peloton studio, you critique my class, we'll have a great time, you'll sit in the front row and I promise you, it'll be insult free," she said.

As for Nolan's "Oppenheimer," the film has earned nearly $1 billion in revenue globally since its July release.

