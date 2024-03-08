Peek inside the Oscars Greenroom designed by Rolex

Luxury Swiss watchmaker Rolex has a tradition of designing the Greenroom at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, for the Oscars each year. The VIP lounge is where A-listers retreat to calm their nerves and relax behind the scenes (and out of the eye of the press) amid a buzzy night of cameras flashing on the red carpet and spotlights beaming on the stage.

In past years, Rolex has designed the room with themes that range from Art Deco Hollywood to under-the-sea vibes, to an urban New York City loft aesthetic.

This year, the greenroom theme for the 96th Oscars is… literally green! Rolex just revealed photos of this year’s custom-designed greenroom, which looks like a jewel box with peacock tones.

Here is a sneak peek into this storied room ahead of the ceremony.

“In 2024, the design of the Greenroom shines the spotlight on the vegetal world,” a press release from the Geneva-based watch company says. “More than a mere tribute to the chromatic identity of the brand, it is a celebration of nature.”

The greenroom also manages to pay homage to literal watchmaking. “The shapes within this vegetal universe recall details such as the fluting on watch bezels and the brushed metal surfaces of watch dials, transmitting their luminous vibrations.”

The space is splashed with gold, too, including an oversized statuette of the Oscar, fluting on the bar and coffered ceilings.

The private space equipped with a bar will be the hangout spot for the star-studded casts of last summer’s biggest box office hits like “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” as well as other nominees and presenters.

Rolex says one of its primo watches is also on display in the Greenroom: The Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 in 18 carat Everose gold with a slate ombré dial.

In 2023, Rolex also went with a green theme in the greenroom: The verdant space featured a canopy of Monstera leaves and bamboo poles.

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the 2024 Oscars. There’s a long, star-studded list of presenters that includes America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, Cynthia Erivo, Sally Field, Issa Rae, Ariana Grande, Emily Blunt, Steven Spielberg, Bad Bunny, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dwayne Johnson, Al Pacino, Jennifer Lawrence and many more.

The 2024 Oscars will air live at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST on Sunday, March 10. You can watch the Oscars on ABC or stream the show on services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.

Love the Oscars and think you know who will take home awards? You can predict Oscars winners on ABC ahead of the ceremony.

