Parking structure collapses in New York, 1 death confirmed

A New York parking garage appearing to be packed with vehicles collapsed in lower Manhattan on Tuesday.

Images taken from other buildings in the area showed cars that had fallen through multiple floors, with some teetering precariously as emergency crews rush to the scene.

At around 5 p.m. ET New York police said they were responding to the scene around the Ann Street, between Nassau Street and William Street.

Police asked the public to avoid the area.

Pace University, a school nearby, issued an alert sayingthere was a partial collapse of a building near its campus.

Firefighters had to be reportedly pulled from the building because of increased concerns over its stability.

New York Subway authorities said trains had to be run at a slower speed around the area as crews responded to the collapse.

ABC 7 reported that according to New York City Department of Building records, there is at least one open hazardous violation from 2008 citing cracks in concrete.

