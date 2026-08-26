Tim Curry, 'Rocky Horror Picture Show,' 'Home Alone 2' actor, dead at age 80

Tim Curry, an English actor whose career spanned six decades, died at age 80 on Tuesday. TMZ was first to report the actor's death.

Curry's breakthrough role was as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite alien scientist, in the "Rocky Horror Show." Two years later, he reprised the role in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

Curry began his career in theater in the late 1960s and early 1970s, gaining attention for his stage presence and distinctive voice. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Curry built a versatile career across film, television and theater.

He later took on the role of Pennywise the Clown in the 1990 TV adaptation of “It” and Concierge in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

Curry earned several Tony Award nominations during his theater career.

In 2012, Curry suffered a major stroke that significantly affected his mobility and speech. Despite health challenges, he continued voice acting and public appearances when possible.