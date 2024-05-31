Marian Robinson, former first lady Michelle Obama's mother, dies at 86

Marian Robinson, former first lady Michelle Obama's mother, has died. She was 86 years old. Robinson became well-known during the Obama administration after she moved from her home in Chicago into the White House to help care for her granddaughters.

She was often seen accompanying the family on presidential trips, but was not a government employee.

Mrs. Obama said in a statement, "My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed. She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today."

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.