Nikki Haley was asked what caused Civil War, did not mention slavery

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is drawing criticism following a New Hampshire town hall Wednesday where a voter asked her the question, "What caused the Civil War?"

"Well, don't come with an easy question or anything," Haley said. "I mean, I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how government was going to run the freedoms and what people could and couldn't do. What do you think the cause of the Civil War was?"

When challenged that her response did not include any mention of slavery, Haley responded, "What do you want me to say about slavery?"

The response instantly drew criticism from Jaime Harrison, chair of the National Democratic National Committee.

"Not stunning if you were a Black resident in South Carolina when she was Governor," Harrison wrote on X. "Same person who said the confederate flag was about tradition & heritage and as a minority woman she was the right person to defend keeping it on state house grounds."

SEE MORE: When will the presidential field start to shrink?

Haley's campaign has yet to comment on the remarks.

Recent polling has shown Haley firmly in second place behind former President Donald Trump in New Hampshire. According to a Dec. 20 Saint Anselm College poll, Haley is garnering support from 30% of likely GOP primary voters in New Hampshire. She trails Trump, who has 44%. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ranked third among candidates at 12%.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com