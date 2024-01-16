Nikki Haley turns focus to New Hampshire after finishing 3rd in Iowa

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley remained positive despite coming in third in Iowa on Monday.

"Underestimate me," Haley challenged those who don't believe she can win the GOP presidential nomination. "Because that's always fun."

Haley appeared at numerous sites across Iowa on Monday but struggled with an apparent lack of a robust ground game. There were several caucus sites where Haley did not have a nominating representative to speak on her behalf.

Haley now turns her attention to New Hampshire, where she is polling in second place. A CNN poll that was conducted by the University of New Hampshire shows Haley within seven percentage points of Trump. That poll was conducted before former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie got out of the race. Around 65% of Christie's supporters in New Hampshire said Haley would be their second choice.

"When you look at how we're doing in New Hampshire, in South Carolina and beyond, I can safely say tonight Iowa made this Republican Primary a two-person race," Haley said.

Christie did not endorse Haley. In fact, he was caught expressing criticism toward Haley moments before he got out of the race.

"She's gonna get smoked, and you and I know it. She's not up for this," Christie was heard saying on a hot mic.

No matter what happens in New Hampshire, Haley is expected to remain in the race until at least the Feb. 24 primary in her home state of South Carolina. Trump is expected to be extremely competitive in the state. He won the South Carolina primary in 2016. In 2020, the primary was canceled after the state party essentially endorsed Trump for president.

