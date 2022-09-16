King Charles III, siblings on vigil at queen's coffin

LONDON — King Charles III and his three siblings have stood around their mother’s coffin as it lies in state at Westminster Hall in London.

Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood with their backs to the flag-draped coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, their heads bowed.

Members of the public who had lined up for hours to pay their last respects continued to file past as the royals stood vigil in the historic event.

On Saturday, the queen's eight grandchildren will hold a similar vigil.

The line of people waiting to pay their final respects covered 5 miles on Friday. Some people were told the wait could be as long as 24 hours. The government also warned that “overnight temperatures will be cold.”

British soccer star David Beckham was among the crowd who lined up to see the queen's coffin. He reportedly waited in line for 13 hours before arriving in Westminster Hall.

“We have been lucky as a nation to have had someone who has led us the way her majesty has led us, for the amount of time, with kindness, with caring and always reassuring," Beckham said. "I think that’s the one thing that we all felt safe and we will continue that with the royal family. But I think (her) majesty was someone special and will be missed, not just by everyone in our country but everyone around the world.”

Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state until Monday morning. The casket will then be moved to Westminster Abbey for the queen's funeral.