Divisive social media star Andrew Tate detained in Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian news outlets are reporting that divisive social media personality Andrew Tate has been arrested on charges of human trafficking and rape.

The reports said that Tate and his brother Tristan were detained late Thursday in the Ilfov area north of the Romanian capital Bucharest after serving search warrants at five homes.

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency said two British citizens and two Romanians are accused of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking, and rape.

The agency, Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), says the British citizens recruited women who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion,” sexually exploited, and forced to perform pornographic acts intended to reap “important financial benefits.” DIICOT said they identified six people who the organized criminal group sexually exploited

The statement didn't name Tate.

The former professional kickboxer is a British-American citizen.

On Friday, Tate, whose been banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech, tweeted from his verified account that "The Matrix sent their agents."

Tate's detainment comes after he exchanged a war of words with 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg.