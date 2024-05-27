Chasing cheese wheels or lugging sacks of wool, UK competitors embrace quirky extreme races

LONDON (AP) — Dairy-loving daredevils threw caution to the wind Monday for one of Britain’s most extreme annual events: Cheese rolling.

Cheered by several thousand spectators, scores of reckless racers chased 7-pound (3 kilogram) wheels of Double Gloucester cheese down the near-vertical Cooper’s Hill, near Gloucester in southwest England. The first racer to finish behind the fast-rolling cheese in each race gets to keep it.

The races have been held at Cooper’s Hill, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of London, since at least 1826, and the sport of cheese-rolling is believed to be much older.

The rough-and-tumble event often comes with safety concerns. Few competitors manage to stay on their feet all the way down the 200-yard (180 meter) hill.

Simplemost Woman knocked unconscious as she wins famous cheese-rolling race Kathleen St. John

This year’s hill was especially slippery and muddy after recent rain. Members of a local rugby club lined up at the bottom to catch the tumbling competitors.

Winners of the three men's races included local man Josh Shepherd as well as competitors from Germany and Australia.

Abby Lampe from North Carolina won the women’s race with a lighting-fast roll that left the rest of the field far behind.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 27, 7am

“You just have to roll,” said Lampe, a graduate of NC State who also won in 2022. “There’s a little bit of pain, but it’s just going to be temporary.”

Dozens of children and adults also competed in safer and slower, but no less grueling, uphill versions of the race, which are traditionally held on a late-May national holiday.

About 20 miles (32 kilometers) away in the town of Tetbury, competitors carried sacks of wool weighing up to 60 pounds (27 kilograms) over a 240-yard (220-meter) course up and down steep Gumstool Hill.

Kin Cheung/AP Ben Jones, 10, center, races with a woolsack on his shoulders during the annual Tetbury Woolsack Races in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, England, Monday, May 27, 2024. The Woolsack Races takes place annually in the Wiltshire wool-town of Tetbury. Every year teams of men, women and children carry sacks of British wool, 60-pound (27 kg) for men's races and 35 pounds (16 kg) for women's, up and down the Gumstool Hill with course of 240 yards (220 meters). An official Woolsack Races has been going since 1972, with world records entered in the 'Guinness Book of Records'. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The Tetbury Woolsack Races have been held since 1972, drawing on a local tradition dating back to the 17th century in the historic wool-trading town.