Women's History Month: Trailblazing Colorado women | Stream the full episode

Trailblazing women have shaped the past, present and future in Colorado.

In this Denver7+ special presentation hosted by Micah Smith, you'll meet some of those women, including the first female civilian air traffic controller, the bear-handling matriarch of Denver's first entertainment venue and the "Mother of the Colorado Trail."

We introduce you to "the greatest athlete – male or female – who ever lived" and the first military woman in space.

You'll also step inside the largest Chinese adoption agency in the U.S., run out of a nondescript building in Centennial, see recent data on gender pay equity in Colorado and meet a local artist honoring the women in his life through a mural that's gained the love of the Longmont community.

Stream the entire episode in the video player above or below, or on the Denver7+ app for your favorite streaming device.