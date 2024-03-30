Watch Now
Women's History Month: Trailblazing Colorado women | Stream the full episode

Posted: 10:05 PM, Mar 29, 2024
Updated: 2024-03-30 00:12:31-04
Colorado's past, present and future have been shaped by incredible women. In this Denver7+ special presentation hosted by Micah Smith. we introduce you to some of those women, including the first air traffic female civilian air traffic controller, the bear-handling matriarch of Denver's first entertainment venue, the "Mother of the Colorado Trail" and more.

In this Denver7+ special presentation hosted by Micah Smith, you'll meet some of those women, including the first female civilian air traffic controller, the bear-handling matriarch of Denver's first entertainment venue and the "Mother of the Colorado Trail."

We introduce you to "the greatest athlete – male or female – who ever lived" and the first military woman in space.

You'll also step inside the largest Chinese adoption agency in the U.S., run out of a nondescript building in Centennial, see recent data on gender pay equity in Colorado and meet a local artist honoring the women in his life through a mural that's gained the love of the Longmont community.

Stream the entire episode in the video player above or below, or on the Denver7+ app for your favorite streaming device.

Report: Colorado narrowing gender pay gap three times faster than other states The history of the only women’s history museum in Colorado Meet Dr. Florence Sabin, whose work vastly improved the health of Coloradans Founder of Colorado's first Black ski club celebrates her 100th birthday Weld County woman receives honors for Army, Marines and National Guard service Highlighting the history-making women who left their mark in Colorado's outdoors Genesee resident Joanne Greenberg releases 21st book at 91 years old How the tenacious 'Mother of the Colorado Trail' built her dream into a reality