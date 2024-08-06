Woodshop burned by Alexander Mountain Fire: 72-year-old evacuee shares his story

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Father and daughter, Bill Harvey and Jennifer Harvey-Betz, lean on each other to get through the hurt and damage the Alexander Mountain Fire has caused.

The beauty of Drake brought Harvey to the area, and for the past three decades, he has lived through his fair share of unknowns with multiple fires and a flood. However, the Alexander Mountain Fire has left him with grief and sorrow.

Harvey's neighbors, who stayed behind, informed him his house was still there but his woodshop was gone. Inside were his creations, along with all of his tools which he has had for decades.

"Probably 20 years. Every time I sell a table or something, I go buy another tool," Harvey said.

His passion for woodworking started during his high school years. Now at 72 years old, he has not stopped creating for others. Harvey turned the barn on the property into his woodshop so he could have a space to create.

"I make anything from coffee tables, end tables, plant stands, bookshelves, cutting boards, boxes, just about anything I can think of, " said Harvey.

While Harvey has worked away on many creations and perfected his woodworking skills, he has gifted several items to his daughter, including a TV stand, end tables and boxes for keepsakes.

"There are things that I will keep for my whole life. It will be what I remember him by one day, so they're very special to me," said Harvey-Betz.

Some residents were able to get back home on Monday to see the damage from theAlexander Mountain Fire, but Harvey did not have access yet to his property. Harvey's daughter reflected on the challenging week and the grief she has for her father and his neighbors.

"It's the shock of the whole thing, knowing that a lot of our neighbors lost everything," Harevy-Betz said. "I grew up on that mountain, and we're all family friends. We're all a very tight-knit community. We're a very strong community, and we are storm out and strong, and we will help each other build back after this, as we always do. And that's it breaks my heart for everybody, no matter how big or small the loss was."

If you are interested in supporting Bill Harvey, his daughter has created a GoFundMe online fundraiser.

"My dad is a Vietnam-era veteran who does have Agent Orange," Harvey-Betz, said. "He's been battling multiple cancers for a few years and going through cancer treatment, so this is kind of a hit for him. You know, those were very important things for him to keep himself occupied and busy and things to pass on at some point. We could use all the help we can get"