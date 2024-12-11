Wildland fire ignites after power line goes down in Clear Creek County due high winds, sheriff’s office says

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. – First responders in Clear Creek County on Tuesday were battling what they described as a small wildland fire caused by a down power line due to high winds in the area.

Deputies with the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, that they were responding to the 1000 block of Alvarado Rd. alongside the Clear Creek Fire Authority on a report of a small wildland fire.

The fire was reported at 4:15 p.m. and “was caused by a downed power line due to high winds,” deputies said in the social media post.

Alvarado Rd. was closed in the area in both directions. It was not clear how long the road would remain closed.

This is a developing story which will be updated once we learn more.