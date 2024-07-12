Wildland fire burning near NCAR in Boulder, no structures currently threatened

BOULDER, Colo. — Multiple agencies are responding to a wildland fire on a trail just west of the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder, according to the Boulder Police Department.

The slow-moving fire, called the Dinosaur Fire, is burning around the second switchback on the Mallory Cave Trail, according to the Boulder Office of Disaster Management (OEM). The trail is a little less than a mile from the NCAR Mesa Laboratory. Initially, police said the fire was burning at NCAR, but this information was later updated.

Three fire aircraft are enroute to the area as of 12:40 a.m., the OEM said.

The Dinosaur Fire is not currently behaving in a way where evacuations are needed, the police department said.

Police said nobody has been injured as of 12:42 p.m. and trails in the area — highlighted in red in the map below — are closed to the public.

Boulder OSMP The trails in pink here are closed due to the Dinosaur Fire. They include Bear Canyon, Mallory Cave, NCAR Bear Connector, Skunk Canyon, NCAR Table Mesa and part of the Mesa Trail.

Multiple fire apparatuses are working at the scene, police said.

The National Science Foundation (NSF) NCAR Mesa Lab, located at 1850 Table Mesa Drive in Boulder, has been evacuated and is closed due to the fire, which is burning south of the campus, according to a campus alert. The road to the campus is also closed.

Police are asking the public to not call 911 to report the fire.

As of 12:45 p.m., NCAR Mesa Lab's website showed winds between 5 and 10 mph, with gusts between 10 and 20 mph for the next few hours.

This afternoon, wind gusts may increase briefly before settling back down.

More information will be released soon, the police department said.

A human-caused fire broke out on NCAR property in March 2022. It grew to 190 acres and forced thousands of people to evacuate, though nobody was injured and no structures were damaged. It was fully contained on April 1, 2022.