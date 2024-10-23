Wildfire reported near Town of Frisco in Summit County; at least 2 trailheads closed, officials say

FRISCO, Colo. — Several agencies were responding Wednesday afternoon to reports of a wildfire near the Town of Frisco, which has forced the closure of at least two trailheads in the area.

The wildfire was located north of I-70 near exit 203, according to a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, from the Town of Frisco account.

Summit Fire, Red White and Blue Fire, and National Forest Service crews have all responded to the scene, they said.

“We are getting reports that the North Tenmile and Meadow Creek Trailheads are now closed,” town officials wrote.

They asked anyone near the area to avoid calling 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated once we learn more.