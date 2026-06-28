Wildfire forces evacuations, closes stretch of US 550 in Ouray County

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuation orders have been issued for areas of Ouray County, and a portion of US 550 is closed due to a wildfire first reported on Saturday.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for Lake Lenore, Panoramic Heights, Redstone Road, Peck’s Trailer Park, and nearby areas, according to the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office.

A pre-evacuation zone extends from Whispering Pines to Black Lake. An evacuation center has been established at the Ridgway Secondary School, 1200 Green Street.

The 572-acre fire, dubbed the Gold Mountain Fire, has also forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to close a two-mile stretch of US 550 just north of Ouray.

State and federal resources—including Type I hotshots, multiple engines, air tankers, and helicopters—have been ordered, according to Ouray County authorities.

Firefighters say steep terrain and shifting winds are complicating suppression efforts, with more fire activity expected Monday.

The exact cause of the Gold Mountain Fire is not known at this time. It’s unclear how many homes are in the evacuation zone.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for several Western Slope counties Sunday due to extreme wildfire conditions. Rapid fire growth is likely.

Colorado's fire danger is higher this year because of state's record-low snowpack and its warmest winter on record. Much of the West is grappling with similar conditions, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

The Mesa County fire is one of multiple wildfires burning on the Western Slope, including the Snyder Mesa Fire in Mesa County and the Ferris Fire in Dolores County, where fire activity has intensified.