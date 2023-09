MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire burning in Moffat County, roughly 25 miles northwest of Craig, is estimated to be 5,500 acres, according to Moffat County Undersheriff Chip McIntyre.

The fire, which was reported around 12:30 p.m., is burning near county roads 5 and 17, the Steamboat Radio reports.

Several agencies, including the Bureau of Land Management and Craig Fire Department, are battling the blaze.

This is a developing story and will be updated.