West Monument Creek Fire, burning near the Air Force Academy, now 75% contained

Posted at 2:27 PM, Feb 27, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A wildfire burning not far from the United States Air Force Academy in El Paso County is now 75% contained, USAFA officials said in a news release Tuesday.

“Ongoing precipitation and the increase in relative humidity have moved the area out of a Red Flag Warning,” a spokesperson from the academy wrote Tuesday, adding that fire crews from the region will continue “to address any remaining areas of concern throughout the day.”

The wildfire – dubbed the West Monument Creek Fire – broke out around 1 p.m. Sunday amid gusty winds. It is burning in the southwest area of the academy’s property, north of the Pine Housing area.

The 168-acre blaze caused road closures, some which remain in place, and several residents were put on a pre-evacuation notice. Those notices have since been rescinded, officials said.

The academy remains open only to Defense Department ID cardholders, contractors, and Academy District 20 students. Clune Arena opens to ticketholders at 4 p.m. for the Air Force vs. Boise State men’s basketball game which starts at 7 p.m.

USAFA operations continue as scheduled and the Child Development Centers and Military Treatment Facility will be open for regular hours, the spokesperson wrote.

