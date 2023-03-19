Voluntary evacuations in place for Larimer County wildfire burning in Poudre Canyon

DENVER — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office issued a voluntary evacuation order Sunday for a wildfire burning in Poudre Canyon.

The voluntary evacuation area stretches from Riverside Drive to the US Forest Service Visitor Center on Poudre Canyon Road (Highway 14).

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office is asking residents in the area to gather essential items and prepare for evacuation.

The fire is burning in the area of Highway 14 and Arrowhead and is currently estimated at 7-8 acres. The Forest Service is responding and said the fire has moderate growth potential.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.