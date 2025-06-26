Travelers advised to avoid part of Highway 40 in Moffat County due to wildfire

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — Travelers going anywhere near Highway 40 in Moffat County were advised Thursday to avoid a section of the highway due a wildfire burning in the area.

The wildland fire was reported on Highway 40 around milepost 25 at around 1:49 p.m. Thursday., according to the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said firefighters from Artesia Fire were on scene to begin suppression efforts, while wildland firefighters from the Moffat County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Land Management were en route.

Moffat County Sheriff's Office

“Please avoid the area and allow emergency personnel to battle the fire without interruption,” deputies said.

No other information about the fire was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.