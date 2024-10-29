'Still a dangerous fire': Crews prepare for windy day at human-caused Highland Fire in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The Highland Lakes Fire burning near Divide grew to 166 acres and is 15% contained ahead of a windy day in Teller County, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The new 166 acreage is an increase from Monday evening, when it was estimated to be between 90 and 98 acres.

Sheriff Jason Mikesell said residents in 700 homes have been evacuated, and one was destroyed. The fire, which was caused by a person or people, started at a house and spread outward, he said on Tuesday morning. He could not say exactly where or how the fire started, or if a suspect has been identified.

"We are treating this as a criminal act," he said.

Crews prepare for windy day at human-caused Highland Fire in Teller County

Some people were treated for smoke inhalation, but otherwise no injuries have been reported, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office. The fire started Monday.

Overnight, more firefighting personnel came to the scene and were deployed around the area, with more state resources expected on Tuesday.

"Overall, the response by first responder agencies has been rapid and robust," the sheriff's office said.

The below map shows the latest evacuation (orange) and pre-evacuation (yellow) orders for this fire as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Teller County Sheriff's Office The above map of the Highland Lakes Fire reflects the latest evacuation updates as of 7 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2024.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Woodland Park Community Church, located at 800 Valley View Drive in Woodland Park.

Nearby residents have been asked to stay clear so firefighters can continue moving around the fire. However, if somebody needs to access their home for life-critical medicine, call Teller County Dispatch at 719-687-9652.

The sheriff's office is reminding the public to not fly drones over the fire, as it forces firefighting aircraft to land.

Firefighting plan for Tuesday

Winds will pick up on Tuesday afternoon, with sustained gusts around 50 to 55 mph, Sheriff Mikesell said. That leaves the area in "high risk" Tuesday, he said.

"We feel comfortable that we have the start of good containment, but really today, because of the fire conditions, we're going to be very aggressive," he said. "I want everybody to know, this is the most aggressive I've seen during this time of the year... We're doing everything possible to get this fire knocked down quickly and under control... We are worried about the turn of the weather. We have a lot of resources."

Local agencies and state partners are at the fire, or en route, to help on the ground and from the sky. The sheriff said he feels "pretty comfortable" with the number of people on the ground, but that doesn't mean it is time to start letting residents back to their homes.

"It's still a dangerous fire and we're treating it as such," he said.

The investigation into the origin of the fire is ongoing. While limited information is available, the sheriff's office is treating it as a "criminal act" and investigators are searching the area and doing "crime-scene type things" on Tuesday, Mikesell said.

Road closures

All of County Road 511 and County Road 51 from County 5 to 512 is closed.

Want to donate?

The Teller County Sheriff's Office is accepting donations for the following items to give to firefighters:



Gatorade

Bottled water

Mixed nuts or trail mix

Granola bars

Hand wipes

Cough drops

Eye drops

Chapstick

No homemade products can be accepted.

Fire ban in Teller County

The entire county is currently under a stage 3 fire ban. This prohibits slash burning, outdoor fires, outdoor cooking, outdoor smoking, outdoor welding (unless approved), fireworks, model rockets, explosives and recreational shooting.

Woodland Park School District information

Students in 7th-12th grade in Woodland Park School District will attend classes remotely on Tuesday.

Shelter for animals

Residents who need to shelter their animals can bring their small pets to Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, located at 308 Weaverville Road in Divide. Call 719-686-7707 or email office@tcras.org for information. It said it does not need any supplies now, but is welcoming donations. Anybody in need of supplies can come to the shelter's CARE House, at 404 Highway 67 in Woodland Park, or the shelter on Weaverville Road in Divide.

Larger animals to the Teller County Fairgrounds, located at 421-433 Carr Ave. in Cripple Creek.