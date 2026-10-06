Small wildfire prompts evacuation warning between Allenspark and Lyons in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A small wildfire burning between Allenspark and Lyons in Boulder County Tuesday morning has prompted an evacuation warning from the sheriff’s office.

Residents near the area of Dry Creek St. Vrain Trail were told to prepare to evacuate due to the fire, which is burning north of Riverside between South Sheep and Coffin Top mountains of off FS 920 Road in U.S. Forest Service-owned lands, according to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Vinnie Montez.

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“If you are in that area prepare to evacuate – get your necessary items ready to go,” Montez said.

Additional information about the fire, including its size and containment, was not immediately available.

This is a developing news story. Stay with Denver7 for updates.