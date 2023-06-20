Watch Now
Small wildfire on Ophir Pass in San Miguel County

Posted at 3:03 PM, Jun 20, 2023
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are working to extinguish a small wildfire near the Town of Ophir in San Miguel County.

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office reported that its deputies, along with firefighters with Telluride Fire Protection District, are at the scene. As of 3 p.m., the fire was 50 feet by 100 feet and was burning on U.S. Forest Service land on Ophir Pass, about a third of a mile from Ophir.

Currently, the fire is not a threat to any structure in Ophir.

The fire is moving away from the town and is not yet in control, the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

