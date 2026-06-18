Small wildfire forces evacuations north of Penrose along Highway 115

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations are underway for an area north of Penrose due to a wildfire burning near Highway 115.

The evacuation notice is in place for all of Fremont County Road F45 off of the highway. Highway 115 is closed in the area and drivers have been asked to find alternate routes.



As of 12:15 p.m. Thursday, the fire was about 30 acres, according to the Florence Fire Protection District.

The Florence Fire Protection District has asked anybody who is evacuating to leave a note on their door saying they have done so.

This is a developing story and will be updated.