Small wildfire burning in remote area of Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A small wildfire started burning in a remote area of Jefferson County on Tuesday, and no evacuations have been ordered as of now.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the fire has been named the White Hawk Fire. As of publishing time, it is burning on a mountainside about 4.5 miles southwest of Conifer and three miles northwest of Foxton. A map of this area is below.



No evacuations have been ordered. The fire is about three-quarters of an acre.

The sheriff's office reported that the Elk Creek Fire Protection District requested the help of Douglas County's helicopter, which arrived Tuesday afternoon to help drop water on the blaze.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office helicopter has arrived and dropping water on the #WhiteHawkFire. Fire is approx 3/4 of an acre. #COFire @dcsheriff pic.twitter.com/aM7bRuNCjh — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 22, 2025

The helicopter pilot was able to drop off members of the Douglas County helitack team on the side of the mountain for a "direct attack," the sheriff's office said.

In addition to the sheriff's office for Jefferson County and Douglas County, as well as Elk Creek Fire, several other agencies are responding, including the Conifer Fire Department and Jeffco Open Space.

The cause of the fire is unknown as of now.

This is a developing story and will be updated.