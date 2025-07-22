Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWildfire

Actions

Small wildfire burning in remote area of Jefferson County

Denver7 is monitoring this small wildfire in Jeffco and will update this story once we learn more. Firefighters are at the scene.
Colorado's wildfire season has grown beyond the traditional "wildfire season." But amid the smoke is hope as communities rally to protect themselves and new tech emerges.
Burned Out: The reality of year-round wildfires in Colorado | A Denver7 special
The White Hawk Fire is burning in a remote area of Jefferson County. Photo from July 22, 2025.
Posted
and last updated

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A small wildfire started burning in a remote area of Jefferson County on Tuesday, and no evacuations have been ordered as of now.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the fire has been named the White Hawk Fire. As of publishing time, it is burning on a mountainside about 4.5 miles southwest of Conifer and three miles northwest of Foxton. A map of this area is below.

No evacuations have been ordered. The fire is about three-quarters of an acre.

The sheriff's office reported that the Elk Creek Fire Protection District requested the help of Douglas County's helicopter, which arrived Tuesday afternoon to help drop water on the blaze.

The helicopter pilot was able to drop off members of the Douglas County helitack team on the side of the mountain for a "direct attack," the sheriff's office said.

In addition to the sheriff's office for Jefferson County and Douglas County, as well as Elk Creek Fire, several other agencies are responding, including the Conifer Fire Department and Jeffco Open Space.

The cause of the fire is unknown as of now.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7 gives school supply drive.jpg

Community

Denver7 Gives School Supplies: Together, we can help students succeed