Small grass fire burning near Highway 36 and Cherryvale Road in Boulder County is contained

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A small grass fire in Boulder County produced heavy smoke and burned about 10 acres near Highway 36 and Cherryvale Road Friday afternoon.

Boulder Fire-Rescue and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said early on that they were both aware of the fire, and crews were at the scene. The fire was initially reported at 3 p.m.



As of 3:50 p.m., Denver7 did not see any flames, however the burned ground was still smoldering.

The sheriff's office said a few minutes later that the fire was contained and firefighters were putting out hotspots. It had burned 10 acres of grassland area within an hour. No structures were threatened and no evacuations were ordered.

"The fire was started by heavy mowing equipment that was operating on the open space property, which caused a spark and subsequent grass fire," the sheriff's office said.

Cherryvale Road between S. Boulder Road and Marshall Road was closed during the emergency response.

Mountain View Fire Rescue also responded to the fire.