Sharpe Fire consumes an estimated 18,000 acres in Colorado as fire officials warn of strong winds Monday

BACA COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire that crossed the Colorado state border from Oklahoma on Sunday has charred about 18,000 acres of land, as officials warned of strong winds Monday that could rapidly change conditions.

The Sharpe Fire, burning near the Town of Campo in southeast Colorado, has burned an estimated 28,200 acres in total, according to the Baca County Office of Emergency Management.

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On Monday, officials said the fire line around the Campo area held very well overnight, with a limited number of firefighters remaining to manage flare ups and the entire fire line.

All evacuation orders related to the fire were lifted in the county, but “residents should be very alert as conditions may change,” officials said in a news release late Sunday.

No residences have been lost due to the fire, officials said.

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A red flag warning remains in effect for southeastern Colorado through 8 p.m. Tuesday as 20-35 mph winds could gust up to 50 mph. Relative humidity values as low as 6% are expected, increasing the chance of extreme fire danger, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Baca County officials are urging residents to sign up for alerts here so they can promptly receive emergency orders. They’re also asking residents to avoid the area as crews continue to fight the blaze.

The Baca County Sheriff’s Office said Monday donations of drinks and non-perishable food for first responders of the Sharpe Fire can be dropped off at the Baca County Emergency Operations Center north of Springfield for distribution to responders.