Samson Mesa Fire burning in Garfield County determined to be human-caused, fire officials say

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A brush fire burning west of Parachute in Garfield County was human-caused, according to the Grand Valley Fire Protection District.

The fire, burning in the area of 800 County Road 339 west of Parachute, was first reported Monday.

Denver7 News at 1 p.m.

In an update Friday, officials from the Grand Valley Fire Protection District said the 18-acre fire was now 90% contained and controlled.

Several engines, one helicopter, and two Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) assisted in fighting the blaze, officials said.

The Grand Valley Fire Protection District will continue to monitor the area and provide additional resources as needed to ensure the fire remains secure.