Residents under pre-evacuation notice for wildfire burning northeast of San Isabel

Saint Charles Fire
Posted at 1:51 PM, Oct 23, 2023
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire burning about a mile and a half northeast of San Isabel has some residents under a pre-evacuation notice.

The Saint Charles Fire, which is burning in the San Carlos Ranger District northeast of Lake Isabel in Pueblo County, was first reported on Oct. 14. By Tuesday morning, it was 149 acres with no containment, according to managers with Pike & San Isabel National Forests Cimarron & Comanche National Grasslands.

On Monday, fire managers said Simonson Meadows, Aspen Acres and Terra J on Highway 78 and Highway 165 are under pre-evacuation notices due to the conditions around the fire. On Tuesday morning, the San Isabel area was added to the pre-evac list.

"Conditions could quickly change," the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. "You NEED to be PREPARED to leave your home."

The Saint Charles Fire is actively burning in steep and rugged terrain. Conditions are expected to stay warm, dry and breezy on Monday. Fire managers said the fire will likely stay active through the day.

Smoke is visible from San Isabel, Rye, Colorado City, Beulah, Wetmore, Pueblo, Pueblo West, the Wet Mountain Valley, Florence, Cañon City, the Interstate 25 corridor, Highway 50, Highway 67, Highway 165, Penrose, Walsenburg, and Custer, Pueblo, Fremont, Huerfano, and Teller counties, according to the fire managers.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

