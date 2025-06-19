EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A 10-acre wildfire burning near the town of Wolcott in Eagle County forced the closure of both directions of Interstate 70 and prompted evacuations Wednesday.

Multiple federal and county resources, including aircraft and a Hotshot crew, are responding to the blaze, which the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit said is “quickly advancing.” It has been named the Red Canyon Fire.

Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit

Eagle County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Red Canyon and Horn Ranch north of I-70 from approximately mile marker 151 to mile marker 154.

Drivers on I-70 were detoured onto Highway 6. The interstate was closed eastbound at exit 147 and westbound at exit 157. Shortly after 7 p.m., the eastbound lanes reopened.

Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit

The below map from Eagle County Public Safety Information shows the current evacuation and pre-evacuation orders. Click here to interact with the map.

Eagle County PublicSafety Information This map shows current pre-evacuation orders (in yellow) and evacuation orders (in red) as of 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s not clear how many people are impacted.

There have been no reports of injuries or structure loss at this time.

To sign up for Eagle County's emergency alert system, click here.

‘Quickly advancing’ 10-acre wildfire in Eagle County shuts down I-70, prompts evacuations

This is a developing story and will be updated.