Rainbow Fire near Evergreen 100% contained; evacuations downgraded to pre-evacuations, fire officials say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Evacuation orders along a subdivision of Jefferson County were downgraded late Monday afternoon after fire officials say a grass fire burning in the area had been fully contained.

The Foothills Fire Protection District tweeted shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday that firefighters were on scene of a “wildland fire” in the Summit Ranch neighborhood, located near Evergreen. About 30 minutes later, precautionary evacuations were ordered along Summit Ranch Drive near Evergreen due to a few homes in the potential path of the blaze.

By 4:21 p.m., the Foothills Fire Protection District said firefighters had made good progress on the Rainbow Fire, as they dubbed the blaze, but expected evacuations to continue as crews worked to contain the flames.

Shortly after 5 p.m., fire officials said the fire had been fully contained and that mandatory evacuations had been downgraded to pre-evacutions as firefighters continued mopping the scene.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 4, 11am