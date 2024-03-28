Pre-evacuation orders issued for housing area on Fort Carson, 10 acres burned so far

FORT CARSON — A fire is burning on Fort Carson according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

WHAT WE KNOW



The fire originated behind Patriot Elementary School around 1 p.m. Thursday

Pre-evacuation orders issued for Sam Houston Loop within the Dakota Ridge housing area

Fire has burned 10 acres so far

Cheyenne Mountain Child Development Center and Patriot School Age Services evacuated to the youth center

Gate 1 Closed to inbound traffic

According to a Fort Carson spokesperson the fire has caused an evacuation of Patriot Elementary School, students are not in class due to spring break.

According to Fort Carson, the fire originated behind Patriot Elementary around 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

KOAA 5

As a precaution, Cheyenne Mountain Child Development Center and Patriot School Age Services are being evacuated to the youth center.

Pre-evacuation orders have been issued for the Sam Houston Loop within the Dakota Ridge housing area.

Fort Carson sent us the following statement:

Fire fighters with the Fort Carson Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department are currently fighting a fire that began around 1 p.m. today behind Patriot Elementary School. Approximately 10 acres have been impacted at this time. Patriot Elementary School has been evacuated, but there are no students in session due to spring break. Sam Houston Loop within Dakota Ridge housing area is under pre-evacuation procedures as a precaution. Cheyenne Mountain Child Development Center and Patriot School Age Services are being evacuated to the youth center. More information will be released as it becomes available.

John Switzer, Public Affairs Specialist-Media Relations, Fort Carson

At this time the CSFD is responding as mutual aid. The Colorado Department of Transportation says Highway 115 was closed between Pine Oaks Road and Cheyenne Meadows Road but reopened around 3:00 p.m.

Fort Carson did say prescribed burns were scheduled to begin this week and run through April 15. At this time Fort Carson says this fire is not the result of a controlled burn getting out of hand. A cause of the fire has not been provided at this time.

WATCH: Fort Carson says it will be conducting proscribed burns this week

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.