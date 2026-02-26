Pre-evacuation warnings issued south of Golden Gate Canyon State Park after house catches fire in Jeffco

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Pre-evacuation orders were issued south of Golden Gate Canyon State Park as Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a house fire in Jefferson County.

The pre-evacuation notices were issued within a three-mile radius of the Drew Hill Road and Spirit Horse Trail area of Jefferson County “due to a house fire spreading to wildland,” according to Jefferson County’s emergency communications center.

By 12:34 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office on social media said the fire was "no longer spreading" with the burn area less than an acre.

Subdivisions affected by the pre-evacuation warnings include areas of Golden Gate Estates, Braecher Ranchettes, Smith Hill Road, Crawford Gulch Road, and areas east of Highway 46 from Short Dirt Road as well as east of the 3000 block from Gap Road, according to the Gilpin County Sheriff's Office.

“Residents in this area should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. Gather essential items, medications, pets, and important documents,” officials said on X, formerly Twitter.

In a social media post a few minutes earlier, an official from the sheriff’s office said deputies were responding with multiple fire units to the Ralston Creek Road near the Spirit Horse Trail on a report of a wildland fire.



The image below shows the approximate location of the wildland fire in Jefferson County:

Google Maps

Details about the size of the fire were not immediately available.

This is developing, breaking news story and will be updated.