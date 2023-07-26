Evacuation, pre-evacuation notices in place due to wildfire in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuation and pre-evacuation notices were sent out for a wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in Teller County.

The evacuation order is impacting the Palmer Village subdivision, which was previously under a pre-evacuation alert. All residents in this subdivision should evacuate immediately, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

The pre-evacuation warning is in place for the Twin Rock subdivision and Druid Hills subdivision, according to the sheriff's office.

The fire is burning near Manchester Place, about 2 miles east of the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument. The subdivisions are less than a mile from the fire.

The sheriff's office said the closest major intersection is Manchester Drive and Lower Twin Rock Road (County Road 42).

All residents in this area should be prepared to leave and should evacuate if they feel they are in danger, the sheriff's office said. Anybody who believes they need extra time to evacuate should do so now.

The size and cause of the fire is not yet known.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.