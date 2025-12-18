Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts 8  Closings/Delays
NewsWildfire

Actions

Wildfire on west edge of Fort Collins extinguished, Poudre Fire Authority says

Fort Collins is under a high wind watch as gusts could reach 85 mph late Thursday night along the Front Range mountains and foothills, according to the National Weather Service
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 18, 8am
Poudre Fire battling ‘multi-alarm’ wildfire on the west edge of Fort Collins as strong winds continue.png
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — Firefighters in Fort Collins battled what they described as a “multi-alarm” wildfire on the west edge of town that they were quickly able to extinguish Thursday morning.

Fire officials from the Poudre Fire Authority along with other agencies reported the blaze shortly before a quarter after 10 a.m. via social media.

The fire was burning at the base of the foothills just east of the northern part of Horsetooth Reservoir.

Poudre Fire battling ‘multi-alarm’ wildfire on the west edge of Fort Collins as strong winds continue.png

No evacuations were ordered and no injuries have been reported from this blaze, officials said.

Fort Collins is under a high wind watch as gusts could reach 85 mph late Thursday night along the Front Range mountains and foothills, according to the National Weather Service.

The strong winds and warm, dry conditions are favorable for rapid fire spread, continuing critical fire conditions into Friday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real-talk-with-micah-smith-logo.jpg

Real Talk with Micah Smith: Watch full episodes now