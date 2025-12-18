Wildfire on west edge of Fort Collins extinguished, Poudre Fire Authority says

DENVER — Firefighters in Fort Collins battled what they described as a “multi-alarm” wildfire on the west edge of town that they were quickly able to extinguish Thursday morning.

Fire officials from the Poudre Fire Authority along with other agencies reported the blaze shortly before a quarter after 10 a.m. via social media.

The fire was burning at the base of the foothills just east of the northern part of Horsetooth Reservoir.

Poudre Fire Authority

No evacuations were ordered and no injuries have been reported from this blaze, officials said.

Fort Collins is under a high wind watch as gusts could reach 85 mph late Thursday night along the Front Range mountains and foothills, according to the National Weather Service.

The strong winds and warm, dry conditions are favorable for rapid fire spread, continuing critical fire conditions into Friday.