Poitrey Canyon Fire burning in Las Animas County burns more than 2K acres

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Poitrey Canyon Fire burning in Las Animas County has burned more than 2,100 acres as of Monday morning, and remains 0% contained.

The fire is in and around Poitrey Canyon, which is about 45 miles south of La Junta.

High winds on Sunday "tested the east side," but firefighters were able to prevent the flames from moving forward, according to an update from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control (DFPC). Pockets within the burn area are continuing to burn. Growth was limited to just the fire's northwestern ridge, which is in rugged terrain, the agency said.

Town of Kim

The DFPC said overnight rain should help the firefighters with containment efforts on Monday.

A multi-mission aircraft mapped the burn area at 2,113 acres, which is the most recent estimate on the fire's size.

Hoehne Fire Protection District

According to the Town of Kim, the fire was started by individuals "doing some grinding work" on April 24.

Within about 24 hours, the fire had grown to 1,996 acres.

Town of Kim

On Saturday, Gov. Jared Polis verbally declared a disaster emergency in response to this fire.

This activates the State Emergency Operations Plan and directs the Department of Public Safety and its Divisions of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Fire Prevention and Control "to take responsibility for all response, recovery, and mitigation efforts on the Poitrey Canyon Fire," according to a press release from the state.