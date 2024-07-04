Oak Ridge Fire near Beulah 25% contained, more than 800 firefighters battling blaze

DENVER — Containment for the Oak Ridge Fire burning near Beulah has reached double-digits since the blaze was first reported late last month.

As of Thursday morning, the Oak Ridge Fire was 25% contained and remained at 1,191 acres in size, according to Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team 3 incident commander Casey Cheesbrough. A total of 829 firefighters are currently fighting the blaze.

The lightning-caused fire was reported on June 22 and is burning three miles northwest of Beulah in southern Colorado.

On Tuesday night, fire officials said during a community meeting they were working to assess the need for what they called “strategic firing operations” on portions of the fire, which would make it grow to nearly 7,000 acres in size.

Inciweb

That assessment continued Thursday, as firefighters were working to build strategic lines to protect areas at risk, including Beulah and the Middle Creek Watershed.

Winds were expected to shift from the northwest to the southeast and peak in the late afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph.

People in Middle Creek Canyon Road, Vine Mesa, Cascade Avenue, Pine Avenue and Beulah Highlands Road are under a pre-evacuation order and should be ready to leave at a moment's notice. For all evacuation information, click here.

For more about the Oak Ridge Fire, call 719-315-1536 or email 2024.oakridge@firenet.gov.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 4, 11am