New fire sparks in southwest Colo.; emergency management officials tell residents to prepare to evacuate

Two homes have been evacuated and other residents have been told to prepare to evacuate amid a new fire in southwest Colorado.
The fire, dubbed the Cross Canyon Fire, is burning near the Colorado-Utah state line in Dolores County.
Emergency officials said Bureau of Land Management and several large airtankers were fighting the fire near Squaw Canyon. Officials announced the fire just before 5 p.m.
The fire has burned more than 150 acres as of Friday evening, according to Dolores County Emergency Management officials.
This is a developing story that may be updated