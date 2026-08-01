New fire sparks in southwest Colo.; emergency management officials tell residents to prepare to evacuate

Two homes have been evacuated and other residents have been told to prepare to evacuate amid a new fire in southwest Colorado.

The fire, dubbed the Cross Canyon Fire, is burning near the Colorado-Utah state line in Dolores County.

Dolores County Office of Emergency Management Dolores County emergency management officials told residents in the area shown to be prepared for evacuation notices.

Emergency officials said Bureau of Land Management and several large airtankers were fighting the fire near Squaw Canyon. Officials announced the fire just before 5 p.m.

The fire has burned more than 150 acres as of Friday evening, according to Dolores County Emergency Management officials.

This is a developing story that may be updated

