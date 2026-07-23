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New fire in Eagle, Garfield counties prompts evacuations, road closure

'The fire is currently burning in dense oak with a high spread potential,' Eagle County sheriff's office says
Sleepy Creek Fire
Eagle County Sheriff's Office
Sleepy Creek Fire
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A new fire burning near the Eagle-Garfield county line prompted evacuations Wednesday.

The fire, dubbed the Sleepy Creek Fire, was burning near the Buckpoint subdivision. As of 8 p.m., evacuations along Buck Point Drive remained in place, as did the pre-evacuation notice for the surrounding area, per the Eagle County sheriff's office.

On the Garfield County side, some residents were initially under a pre-evacuation order, but that order was lifted as of 9 p.m.

View an up-to-date evacuation map here.

Cottonwood Pass will remain closed throughout the night, according to the Eagle County sheriff's office.

Though the fire had burned just four acres as of a 5:45 p.m. update, Eagle County officials said it was burning "dense oak with a high spread potential."

Air resources are working the fire, and crews hope to have a containment line around the fire by Thursday afternoon, according to the Eagle County sheriff's office.

Those who are evacuated and need support Eagle County Human Services at 970-328-8815, officials said.

Another nearby fire that sparked in Eagle County this week, the Cottonwood Pass Fire, was 80% contained and remained under half an acre as of around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, and all pre-evacuations were lifted.

Pre-evacuations were also lifted Wednesday morning for the Hartman Hill fire, which sparked near the Grand County and Eagle County line on Sunday. The fire was 26 acres and 100% contained as of Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

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