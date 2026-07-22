New fire in Eagle County prompts pre-evacuation warning

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A new fire in Eagle County has prompted a pre-evacuation warning Tuesday evening, the sheriff's office announced.

The warning was issued at 5:30 p.m. for homes along Cottonwood Pass Road in the area of Blue Hill.

The size of the fire, which is burning on Cottonwood Pass, is currently unknown, according to the sheriff's office.

"Be prepared to leave on short notice if needed. Evacuations may issued in this area in the future, and it may be necessary to leave quickly," a post from the sheriff's office said.

Those who need extra time or who have animals "may consider leaving now," the sheriff's office said.

For a map of the pre-evacuation area, visit this site.

This is a developing story that may be updated