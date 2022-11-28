Evacuations ordered due to 200-acre grass fire in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple agencies are responding to a grass fire near Rye, about 27 miles southwest of Pueblo, that has forced evacuations of a local subdivision.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said people in Pueblo and Pueblo West may see smoke from the fire, which has been named the Old San Isabel Fire. It is 200 acres as of 1:12 p.m. and is burning near Old San Isabel Road, north of Highway 165. It is 45% contained.

At 12:37 p.m., the sheriff's office said evacuations were ordered for residents in the Mount Baldy subdivision in Rye. Anybody who is evacuating can go to the Colorado City Recreation Center, located at 5000 Cuerno Verde Boulevard in Colorado City.

As of 12:26 p.m. Monday, multiple agencies were at the scene from Rye, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Emergency Services Bureau, Beulah, Pueblo City, Pueblo West, Pueblo Rural, West Park and Pueblo County Road and Bridges, according to the sheriff's office.

District 70 is evacuating its students from Rye High School and Rye Elementary School. They will go to Craver Middle School in Colorado City.

A red flag warning is in effect for Pueblo County and the surrounding areas until 5 p.m. Monday. Wind gusts may reach up to 40 mph with humidity as low as 12%.

No other details were available as of 12:50 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.