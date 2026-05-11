Mandatory evacuations underway for 30-acre wildfire northeast of Carter Lake in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A 30-acre wildfire has prompted mandatory evacuations for anybody within Sedona Hills, northeast of Carter Lake in Larimer County.

NoCo Alert

The evacuation stretches from where N. Colorado Road 29 meets W. Eisenhower Boulevard south to the Carter Knolls Campground at Carter Lake. It includes both sides of the northern section of the lake.

It's unclear how many homes are in the evacuation zone. However, fire officials said the notice to leave immediately was sent to 734 contacts.

Berthoud Fire Division Chief of Training & Logistics Andrew Kuiken told Denver7 he an airtanker is at the scene. He said the fire is about 30 acres.

Anybody who has been evacuated is invited to go to Jax Mercantile at Wilson and Highway 34. Additionally, Red Cross will be opening an evacuation center at Grace Place Church, 375 Meadow Lake Drive, in Berthoud.

Click here for the latest alerts. Text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates.

This is a breaking situation and this story will be updated.