Mandatory evacuations issued southeast of Rustic as wildfire burns in remote area of Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations have been issued southeast of Rustic after a wildfires was spotted burning in a remote area of Larimer County Monday afternoon.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Salt Cabin/Forest Road 259 north of Crown Point Road. The evacuation area includes Forest Road 139A to the west, Pingress Park Road to the east and Forest Road 139 to the south, according to fire officials.

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The Dadd Gulch Fire was reported shortly before 1:45 p.m. Monday burning along the ridge south of the Cache La Poudre River and Highway 14, according to Watch Duty.

A map of the evacuation zone can be viewed here:

A Type 1 helicopter is now on scene, per the Flight Tracker layer in the Watch Duty map.

No other information about the fire, including its acreage and containment, was immediately available.