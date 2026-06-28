Mandatory evacuations issued in Lake County wildfire

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. — A Lake County wildfire west of Leadville has prompted mandatory evacuations on Sunday.

Evacuations are in place in the following areas:

- County Road 4

- County Road 9

- County Road 9D

- County Road 5A

- County Road 48

- County Road 99

- All trails from the Fish Hatchery

- ALL campgrounds around Turquoise Lake

- ALL trails up to treeline

Displaced residents may report to the Family Assistance Center at Lake County High School, 1000 W 4th St., starting at 6 P.M.

The fire is burning near Twin Mounds, below Mt. Massive, on Forest Service land, according to county officials.

The fire is estimated at 5 to 20 acres and is growing.

Local, state, and federal resources have been ordered and are on scene.

There have been no reports of injuries or structural loss at this time.

Information on the origin and cause was not released.

This is a developing story and may get updated